MADRID - La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he hopes Spanish soccer will resume on June 12 after being halted for over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. All clubs in Spain’s top two divisions began testing players for the virus last week and many including La Liga champions Barcelona started individual training, the second step of the league’s four-phase protocol for returning to action. Real Madrid resume individual training on Monday. “I’d like to restart on June 12 but we have to be prudent and it’s not just up to football, it’s also up to society, we all need to focus on complying with measures to protect health,” Tebas told Spanish television network Movistar on Sunday. Tebas confirmed all matches will take place without spectators, as will be the case when Germany’s Bundesliga restarts next week, and he said the league was working on ways to add to the atmosphere although he did not give details. He also said fixtures would be spread out so that there are matches every day. “Now that we are not going to have fans in the stadiums we are going to have some innovative ideas for broadcasting the games,” Tebas added. “There’s going to be football every day once La Liga returns.”