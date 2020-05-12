Share:

ISLAMABAD-The local transmission of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) amongst the infected cases surged to 98 percent, while two more cases were confirmed on Monday.

According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) details, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has surged to 06 from 04 now, while the city has 679 active cases.

In last 24 hours, 38 more cases were reported in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to the District Health data reports available with The Nation, the city has only 14 cases with the travel history which is only 02 percent of the toll. Meanwhile, 627 cases which are 98 percent of the total are locally transmitted cases.

The detailed map also showed that most affected age group in the city due to COVID-19 is between 30 to 39 years and 160 cases have been confirmed from it.

Over 133 cases fall in the age group of 20 to 29 years, 115 from 40 to 49 years, 71 from 50 to 59 years, 60 from 10 to 19 years, 55 from 60 to 69 years, 26 from 1 to 9 years, 13 from 70 to 79 years and 08 cases are above 80 years old. The area wise distribution of the cases said that sector I-10 remained most affected area with 57 cases, followed by Tarali with 45 cases, while Barakahu has 41 active cases of COVID-19.

Other areas having high number of cases include LoiBher (36), I-8 (30), Sohan (24), Shehzad Town (22), I-9 (22), F-7 (20), G-10 (23), G-11 (30), G-13 (22), G-6 (30), G-8 (28), G-9 (20) and G-7 has 18 cases of COVID-19.

Officials said that along with the general public, the number of COVID-19 affected healthcare workers also surged to 90.

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) data said that out of 90 healthcare workers affected in the ICT, 89 were working in other than COVID-19 wards or critical units.

It said that 227 contacts of the healthcare workers were identified and all of them were quarantined. It further said that 15 contacts of the COVID-19 healthcare workers were also tested positive with the virus.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) said that around 300 nurses have been infected with the COVID-19 so far.