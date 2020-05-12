Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday sought the progress reports on the ongoing three inquiries against 'China Cutting' in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum, murder of BOL TV anchor Mureed Abbas, and illegal appointments, abuse of authority by Chairman Policy Board, SECP Khalid Mirza.

Sharing the details of first inquiry, a NAB spokesman said in a statement that the NAB Chairman had ordered DG, NAB Karachi to conduct inquiry of 'China Cutting' on land in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's mausoleum and illegal construction and infringement of building bye laws by Karachi Cosmopolitan Authority.

NAB Director-General (DG) Karachi chapter was instructed to scrutinise the roles of the management of Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum, Cosmopolitan Society, abuse of authority by officers/officials of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and negligence from duties.