Share:

ISLAMABAD - The educational examination boards on Monday remained undecided regarding the formulation of a policy to promote students to the next grades due to the cancellation of examinations as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Officials said that a meeting of all 29 educational examination boards was held here at the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (FE&PT); Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood presided over the meeting. All heads of the educational boards participated in the meeting through video link. The boards asked for further time to come to a final decision of the matter.

The Ministry of Education sought recommendations from all boards, which will be provided by Friday.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in his social media message said that the Ministry of Education has been in consultation with 29 education boards across country regarding issues arising out of the promotion policy. Boards have requested a few more days to finalise recommendations. A comprehensive announcement on all issues will be made by Friday.