Share:

Online Shopping in Pakistan is increasing day by day. It has taken over a massive population of the country. Earlier, people used to visit shopping malls, marts, shopping centers (which they still do, but the ratio has now decreased) to get their desirable items as they people didn’t have access to all the product information and details. They lacked the easy and effortless access to shop online since the technology wasn’t much advanced back then.

However, many of us still prefer traditional shopping over online shopping as they believe that online shopping is not their cup of tea, but Shopping Online is still the choice of a vast mass of people.

When purchasing anything online, the user ensures that the site they are placing their order is reliable and trustable. One such Online Shopping website has been recently created, named as Shoppingum.com.

The great minds behind this site are GIKI graduates, Muhammad Bilal Jamil, and Syed Ali Abbas Haider. They have launched this exceptional website in Pakistan just recently. They claim that Shoppingum.com is the biggest and the first Real-time online shopping search engine of Pakistan to have more than 3.2 million products from across 210+ online shopping stores.

Shoppingum has a wide variety of products. Used, unused, first-hand, second-hand, you can find any product here.

The website offers a side-to-side price comparison feature to its user. Users can now compare the prices of their chosen products from different online stores. This helps them better to decide which product to buy. Also, they can buy such a product which is within their money reach by selecting the price range from highest to lowest or lowest to highest.

Talking about the quality, then Shoppingum.com is the perfect site that offers the highest quality and better performance products. One can easily entrust Shoppingum to have the best quality products from all shopping stores.

Shoppingum.com is the quickest online shopping website.

Due to the functioning of the Advanced Data Mining and Machine Learning Algorithm, the searched product reaches to its user within a blink of an eye. It is perhaps the only website that saves time and money for its user due to its efficient functioning.

Shoppingum.com gives a no-difficulty online shopping experience to its user. It helps them to locate their nearby shopping stores and also tells them which online store is delivering the products and which are off for delivery. Thus, the order placement by the user becomes way more manageable.

Shoppingum.com also aids you in knowing where your product has reached. Now you can monitor its location and become stress-free.

In addition to this, no user can be fooled when shopping at Shoppingum.com. This is because Shoppingum safeguards the privacy and security of its user. They are saved from leakage of their personal data, poor quality products, high rates, misguidance, tricks, etc. One can blindly trust Shoppingum.

Shoppingum.com is never off duty, and it is always open. The team is very diligent and committed to their work. Their untiring efforts and hard work of each team member can be reflected through the perfect working of this site.

Founders of the website claim that Shoppingum is here to make our online shopping experience comfortable and problem-free, which no other website pays much heed to this.

No matter what age group you are, you can too shop online through Shoppingum and make your online journey smoother and faster than it has ever been.