MIRPURKHAS - People thronged to markets here on Monday as shopkeepers and traders resumed their businesses in the light of the federal government’s decision to lift the lockdown during weekdays.
People, particularly those small shopkeepers whose shops remained closed since the imposition of the lockdown, heaved a sigh of relief.
Police intensified patrolling to ensure that people comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).
DC FOR PUNISHING
VIOLATORS OF SOPS
Divisional Commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh has strictly directed the deputy commissioners and SSPs to punish any trader violating the SOPs.
He also asked them to ensure that shopkeepers and buyers wear surgical masks and maintain social distancing. He was presiding over a meeting here at his office on Monday.
Deputy commissioners told Shaikh that vegetables and general stores would remain open from 6 AM to 5 PM for the whole week while there would be a strict lockdown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They further said that ban on public gatherings will be ensured at all costs.
They told the divisional commissioner that police were cooperating with the district administrations in this regard.
10-YEAR-OLD BOY
BITTEN BY DOG
A 10 years old boy was bitten by a mad dog in Digri town while a woman was injured at Gugh Mori, taluka Jhuddo on Monday. Ashir, son of Khair Muhammad Qambrani, was bitten by a mad dog as a result of which he sustained serious wounds.
He was rushed to taluka hospital, Digri where first aid was provided to him.
Meanwhile Sodi, wife of Kareem Bux Leghari, was injured when the wall of her house fell down on her.
She was rushed to the rural health center Jhuddo for the provision of first aid.
FOUR RANGERS PERSONNEL INJURED
IN ACCIDENT
At least four personnel of Rangers (Qasim Unit) were seriously injured when their vehicle carrying goods turned turtle here at Mirpurkhas-Umerkot road near 78 Mori on Monday.
Reports say that a vehicle of Rangers was on its way to Choor Chaoni that the driver lost control over it as a result of which the vehicle turned over, leaving four personnel of the Force seriously injured.
The injured were identified as Iftikhar Hameed Butt, Muhammad Oaiz Jatt, Muhammad Ahmed Baloch and Hassan Meo Rajput.