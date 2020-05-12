Share:

MIRPURKHAS - People thronged to markets here on Monday as shopkeepers and traders resumed their businesses in the light of the federal govern­ment’s decision to lift the lock­down during weekdays.

People, particularly those small shopkeepers whose shops re­mained closed since the imposi­tion of the lockdown, heaved a sigh of relief.

Police intensified patrolling to ensure that people comply with the standard operating proce­dures (SOPs).

DC FOR PUNISHING

VIOLATORS OF SOPS

Divisional Commissioner Ab­dul Waheed Shaikh has strictly directed the deputy commis­sioners and SSPs to punish any trader violating the SOPs.

He also asked them to ensure that shopkeepers and buyers wear surgical masks and main­tain social distancing. He was presiding over a meeting here at his office on Monday.

Deputy commissioners told Shaikh that vegetables and gener­al stores would remain open from 6 AM to 5 PM for the whole week while there would be a strict lock­down on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They further said that ban on public gatherings will be ensured at all costs.

They told the divisional com­missioner that police were coop­erating with the district adminis­trations in this regard.

10-YEAR-OLD BOY

BITTEN BY DOG

A 10 years old boy was bitten by a mad dog in Digri town while a woman was injured at Gugh Mori, taluka Jhuddo on Monday. Ashir, son of Khair Muhammad Qambra­ni, was bitten by a mad dog as a result of which he sustained seri­ous wounds.

He was rushed to taluka hos­pital, Digri where first aid was provided to him.

Meanwhile Sodi, wife of Ka­reem Bux Leghari, was injured when the wall of her house fell down on her.

She was rushed to the rural health center Jhuddo for the provision of first aid.

FOUR RANGERS PERSONNEL INJURED

IN ACCIDENT

At least four personnel of Rang­ers (Qasim Unit) were seriously injured when their vehicle car­rying goods turned turtle here at Mirpurkhas-Umerkot road near 78 Mori on Monday.

Reports say that a vehicle of Rangers was on its way to Choor Chaoni that the driver lost control over it as a result of which the vehicle turned over, leaving four personnel of the Force seriously injured.

The injured were identified as Iftikhar Hameed Butt, Muham­mad Oaiz Jatt, Muhammad Ahmed Baloch and Hassan Meo Rajput.