Rawalpindi-Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society on Monday strongly condemned the extra judicial killing of a retired commando of Special Services Group of Pakistan Army by Chakwal Police in a fake encounter.

The deceased ex-commando of Pakistan Army has been identified as NaikArshadMehmood.

PESS office bearers including Lt Gen (R) AmjadShohaib, while talking to media men, said Chakwal police have killed ex-commando of SSG namely NaikArshadMehmood in a fake encounter by Chakwal police in ChoaSaidan Shah in the night falling between May 4 and 5. They said there was no charge/criminal proceedings against the deceased ex-servicemen. They said witnesses told that ex-service man was killed by police in his house to cover up their crime - the policemen cooked up story of encounter. They said the PESS is standing with the victim family in seeking justice for NaikArshadMehmood. Let Gen (R) AmjadShohaib called upon the federal and Punjab governments to immediately hold a judicial inquiry into the incident of police brutality in which an innocent ex-serviceman was killed in a fake encounter without any fault or crime.

The culprits must be taken to task in accordance with the law and without any favouritism, he said. “Punjab police must not be allowed to protect the criminal elements within providing shelter to them fabricating fake evidences,” he said adding that PESS sought earlier justice for Naik Arshad Mehmood.