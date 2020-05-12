Share:

The federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) at the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad to review political and economic situation of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting which is scheduled to discuss seven-point agenda.

The cabinet will be briefed on measures taken by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus, while the steps taken by government against the pandemic would also be discussed.

According to sources, the cabinet will also endorse the decisions by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the Cabinet Committee on Energy.

Appointment of a member of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and CEO of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) is also part of the agenda.