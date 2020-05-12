Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers managed to net nine kite sellers besides recovering 450 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, district police on the directive of City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and arrested kite flying ban violators.

He said Airport, R.A. Bazaar, Taxila and Mandra police arrested seven violators namely Muhammad Qaiser, Hamza, Bilal, Sohail, Jawad, Waqar, Taj Deen, Javed and Arslan and recovered 450 kites and 10 string rolls.

He said the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the ban on kite flying.

Strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against rules violators, he added.