Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in murder of a poor kiln watchman at Girja Road, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

The three suspects were rounded up by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) SaddarBairooni SI AnwaarUlHaq and put them behind the lock up, he said.

Suspected killers have been identified as ZahidUllah, Usama and SaeedUllah, he said.

A kiln watchman namely SajjadHussain was killed by the troika by hitting bricks into his head when he demanded money for the soil they loaded in a trolley at MozaGareeba on Girja Road. After committing crime, the killers managed to escape.

According to spokesman, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin briefed City Police Officer (CPO)Muhammad AhsanYounas that the three suspects had killed a kiln watchman SajjadHussain over monetary issues and fled. He added police registered a murder case against the three suspects on complaint of brother of deceased and a special team was formed by him and tasked it to trace out the fleeing killers.

“After hectic efforts, the special police team managed to nab the suspects,” SP told the city police chief. CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas appreciated the efforts of police team and SP.

Meanwhile, Morgah police have arrested a bootlegger namely AdilMasih and seized a car, 8 big sized tins and 111 bottles of liquor. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said.

He said the accused was involved in supplying liqour and other drugs in several areas and wanted by police. Similarly, officials of PS Waris Khan, on special directions of SHO SI Ghazanfar Abbas, raided a gambling den and arrested 10 gamblers. Police also seized Rs 18230, 11 mobile phones, playing cards and other stuff that was put on stake, he said. Police have also registered case against the gamblers, he said.