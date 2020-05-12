ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday directed the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to improve accessibility of internet facility in the rural areas as well as build innovative IT-based solutions and skills to meet the economic and technological challenges.
Chairing the second meeting of the Committee on Emerging Technologies here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said that this sector has enormous potential to play vital role in improving economy, commerce, exports, education, health, governance, construction industry, agriculture and other important sectors of the country.
He said that the ICT played a significant role during the current COVID-19 crisis as the technologies accelerated the digitalization of many businesses and services, including online working and video conferencing systems in and out of the workplaces, access to healthcare, education and other essential goods and services.