ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday directed the Ministry of Information Technology and Tele­communication to im­prove accessibility of in­ternet facility in the rural areas as well as build in­novative IT-based solu­tions and skills to meet the economic and tech­nological challenges.

Chairing the second meeting of the Commit­tee on Emerging Tech­nologies here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Pres­ident said that this sec­tor has enormous po­tential to play vital role in improving economy, commerce, exports, ed­ucation, health, govern­ance, construction indus­try, agriculture and other important sectors of the country.

He said that the ICT played a significant role during the current COV­ID-19 crisis as the tech­nologies accelerated the digitalization of many businesses and services, including online work­ing and video conferenc­ing systems in and out of the workplaces, access to healthcare, educa­tion and other essential goods and services.