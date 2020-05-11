Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,283.79 points as compared to 33,267.69 points on the last working day, with positive change of 16.10 points (0.05 per cent). A total of 198,248,273 shares were traded compared to the trade 88,018,239 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.382 billion as compared to Rs3.824 billion during last trading day. As many as 328 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 171 recorded gain and 128 sustained losses whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 62,427,000 shares and price per share of Rs0.78, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 15,802,000 with price per share of Rs19.20 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 15,150,500 and price per share of Rs12.79.