KARACHI - Expressing concern over the plight of hospitals in Sindh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman said on Monday that the party would not relent until state of hospitals in the province improved.

Addressing a press conference, he added that billions of rupees were being given to hospitals. “So far two and a half billion rupees have been spent in the name of coronovirus pandemic. But unfortunately, there are no facilities in these hospitals which could show that the money was well spent,” he regretted.

Party’s Karachi Spokesperson Jamal Siddiqui, Members of Sindh Assembly Dr Seema Zia, Shehzad Qureshi, Dr Imran Ali Shah, Rabistan Khan, PTI leader Capt (r) Rizwan Khan, Imran Siddiqui, Gohar Khattak, Fiza Zeeshan, Tehmina Khattak, Iram Butt and others were also present on the occasion.

MPA Khurram Sher Zaman demanded the audit of Rs2.5 billion handed to the Sindh government for the treatment of coronavirus patients. “There are no ventilators in Sindh. People are worried because of the closure of OPDs,” he lamented.

PTI legislator said that he had a meeting with private hospital owners on Sunday. “We demand immediate opening of the OPDs,” he added.

He expressed surprise that a provincial education minister Saeed Ghani, who was not authorized to speak on health matters, was issuing statements on corona.

He criticised the PPP government for not being able to arrange vaccine for the victims of dog bite. “Nobody knows what happened to a huge amount of money allocated for arranging a vaccine,” Zaman added.

PTI MPA said he saluted the journalists who had exposed the corruption of PPP. “I pay tributes to all doctors and paramedics who are the frontline fighters against Covid-19,” he added.

PTI Karachi president said that all after the 18th Amendment, it was the responsibility of the PPP government in Sindh to fight against the coronavirus and fix the hospitals. “The prime minister is serving the whole country without any discrimination,” he claimed.

Zaman reiterated that audit of the money given to the provincial government by Centre for the health sector should be conducted. “We will continue to make this demand,” Zaman said.

Addressing the press conference, Dr Imran Ali Shah said that not everyone here is a patient of coronavirus.

“The virus is spreading due to incompetence of the Sindh government,” he said, and added, “War against the coronavirus is not over yet.

We have to be careful. We also have to save the children and our elders.”

On this occasion, PTI Member of Sindh Assembly Dr Seema Zia said that it was the responsibility of the Sindh government to distribute masks among people free of cost, which, she regretted, it had not done.