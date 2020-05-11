Share:

Lahore-Tecno, a premier smartphone brand conducted a CSR Donation Ceremony on 11th of May, 2020 in which Governor of the Punjab Choudhry Muhamad Sarwar along with other provincial government officials were also present. The ceremony took place at Hafeez Centre in Lahore, the biggest I.T Market of the country. Fulfilling its corporate responsibility, Tecno has taken an admirable initiative to distribute medical products and equipment. The Overview of the CSR campaign, “Healthy Back to Business,”was to help Pakistan’s mobile phone industry to resume work and production. Since the first outbreak of coronavirus patient in March the country has been observing strict lockdown forover a span of 50 days, now. With the efforts of medical staff and nationwide support the country has reasonably controlled the spread of Covid-19. As a renowned Chinese brand, TECNO has come forward with the great responsibility of helping their Pakistani brethren. Initiating this campaign, TECNO donated 120,000 masks and 32 sterilized disinfecting tunnels to various mobile vendor markets, nationwide.

These items would further be circulated to local mobile customers, I.T market unions, custom organisations and to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority enterprise. This campaign aims at maximizing sales process in the country by reducing the threat of Covid-19 outspread.