Lahore-Realme Pakistan upped its game in the affordable smartphone segment by introducing two new models of realme 6 series at their online launch event on their Official Facebook page. Both realme 6 and the realme 6 Pro are two smartphones with Rs39, 999 & Rs54,999 price tag to launch with a 90Hz punch-hole display panel. The new smartphone series, which includes the realme 6 and realme 6 Pro, offers 64MP Quad rear cameras. Where the realme 6 comes with a MediaTek SoC G90, the realme 6 Pro include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip. Both devices support 30 W quick charging with VOOC adapter in the box.