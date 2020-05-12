Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has kicked off ‘UN Global Road Safety Week’ from 8-14 May in all 36 districts of Punjab to reduce road accidents and creating awareness among the public about road safety measures. In this regard, an awareness campaign has been launched across Punjab and its ambitious target to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries, which would be continued until May 14. In accordance with, there has been an alarming increase in the number of road traffic crashes in Punjab as Rescue 1122 alone managed an average of 943 road traffic crashes daily in Punjab. This shows that every 1.6 minutes there is a road traffic crash resulting in an average of 9 deaths and an average of 540 serious injuries daily in Punjab. He said that unfortunately, around 83pc of these road traffic crashes involve motorcycles causing a huge socio-economic impact on society.