RAWALPINDI - Armed dacoits, robbers and auto theft gangs have deprived citizens of three cars, cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and other values in 21 strikes in various parts of district.

Police have registered cases against the muggers on complaints of victims and begun investigation with no arrest or recovery so far.

According to details, a citizen namely Junaid lodged complaint with Police Station (PS) New Town officials that an unknown auto theft gang had stolen his car. Another car of Shaukat was lifted from Sadiqabad while carry van of Talha was stolen from WahCantt. In WahCantt, a criminal had stolen purse of a lady containing cash and mobile phone.

A begger snatched Rs 15000 from wife of Khurram in precinct of PS City.

They said the dacoits also snatched cash and mobile phones from Ahsan, Liaquat’s nephew, Azhar and Mehnood in limits of Police stations Pirwadhai, Race Course and New Town and fled.

Similarly, a gang of armed dacoits stormed into a medical store in Pirwadhai and snatched Rs 40000 from owner. In Sadiqabad, a citizen namely Yasin was intercepted by four men by impersonating as operatives of intelligence agency and deprived him of Rs 30000. Robbers mugged house of Javed in Sadiqabad. A woman was also deprived of purse by robbers in limits of PS Sadiqabad. A gang of robbers committed robbery in house of Javed and made off with cash and clothes worth Rs 150,000 whereas robbers also targeted another woman Khalida and snatched cash and gold ornaments from her. In limits of PS Airport, unknowndacoits intercepted a woman namely Nargis on the road and snatched her purse containing Rs 60,000, gold and 2 mobile phones. In the same area, two other women namely Tohida and Iram were deprived of cash and mobiles by dacoits on the road. Robbers also mugged house of UsmanJaved. They said two unknown robbers having guns in hands have intercepted a man namely Safi Ullah in limits of PS Kahuta and snatched Rs 200,000, mobile phone and other cards and fled.