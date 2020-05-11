Share:

ISLAMABAD -The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee dropped by 11 paisas in the interbank on Monday against US dollar to close at Rs160.07 against the last closing of Rs159.96. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs159.75 and Rs160.75 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 7 paisas to close at Rs173.22 against the last day’s trading of Rs173.15. The Japanese yen declined by 1 paisa to close at Rs1.49 whereas a decrease of 24 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs197.79 as compared to its last closing of Rs198.13. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 2 paisas and 3 paisas to close at Rs42.60 and Rs43.58 respectively.