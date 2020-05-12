Share:

Russia on Tuesday became second on the list of the coronavirus spreading in the world, bypassing the UK and Spain.

The total number of cases reached 232,243 with 10,899 registered over the last 24 hours, the emergency task force said in a daily report.

The death toll rose to 2,116 as 107 more people died over the same period, it added.

Recoveries rose by 3,711 to hit 43,512 while over 251,000 remain under medical surveillance.

To date, 5.8 million tests were carried out in Russia aiming to diagnose the disease at early stages when it is less contagious.

The country registers more than 10,000 cases a day for the second week, although in percentage the growth is slowing down.

In addition, Russia has lower deaths per 100,000 population, compared to its neighbors, accounted by the authorities for the high number of testing.

Four top Russian officials, in two weeks, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, were hospitalized due to the outbreak.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 286,300 worldwide, with total infections more than 4.17 million, while recoveries exceeding 1.45 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.