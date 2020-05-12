Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said on Monday that nation was to fight against novel pandemic unitedly.

Prevention and adapting safety measures were the solutions to stay safe from coronavirus he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that use of internet and new technology to perform official duties was the ideal way to do work from home, as the virus was extremely contagious.

He stated three MNAs and two employees of national assembly were infected with the contagious disease.

‘’I personally prefer to attend assembly sessions through virtual facility as it is not only time and money savvy but rather it would provide us an opportunity to work with maintaining social distancing,’’he suggested.

He said he agreed with Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandiwala on his suggestion to stay home stay safe,moreover his ministry had offered other ministers to form a smart software to attend virtual sessions of assembly form home, the minister mentioned.