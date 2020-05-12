Share:

Lahore - The Sarwar Foundation has provided ration to 20,000 poor and vulnerable families and has begun supply of ration for poor in Azad Kashmir besides distribution of sanitisers and masks among masses.

This was stated by Sarwar Foundation’s vice-chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar, while speaking to media persons here on Sunday. Since the coronavirus pandemic entered Pakistan, she said, the Sarwar Foundation was busy providing ration, sanitisers and masks to poor families and general public to build a safeguard against the dreadful coronavirus.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said the foundation had provided ration to some 20,000 poor families in Lahore and other cities of the province and the efforts to provide relief to more families was on.

Begum Sarwar said the foundation had also dispatched ration for 3,000 poor families in Azad Kashmir, Kohala and Murree. She said the ration was being distributed amongst poor without any political discrimination besides ensuring transparency and merit.

Replying to a question from media persons, Begum Sarwar said even the US and other developed countries were facing worst-ever crisis in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and people were suffering. He said Pakistan was the world’s only country that had a large number of philanthropists serving the masses in this hour of crisis.

She said the Sarwar Foundation would not leave the poor families alone and continue helping them in these testing times.