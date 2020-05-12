Share:

KARACHI - Matriculation and Intermediate stu­dents, their parents and teachers and the society in general have expressed serious concern and embarrassment over solo flight of Sindh government on the issues of exams and opening of schools showing disagreement on the unanimously announced policy by federation and other provinces in­cluding AJK.

They have urged Sindh Education Department and Sindh Government to adopt realistic approach instead of going behind innovative theories and interest-based models being pushed by certain circles.

Students, parents, teachers and other educated people interviewed at random in different areas of the city regretted that separate stand by Sindh Government on the above issues had created chaos, confusion and frustration among the students and their parents.

They also raised harsh questions like “Does Sindh have a different status from the rest of Pakistan? Is Sindh Govern­ment more serious and sincere in pro­viding better education? “