Due to the decrease in rides amid the coronavirus-induced quarantine, the company explained it could no longer provide jobs for many of its customer service and recruitment employees.

At least 3,500 Uber employees were laid off via a 3-minute Zoom call, according to a video obtained by the Daily Mail.

In the footage, Ruffin Chevaleau, head of Uber's customer service, informs 3,500 customer service and recruitment workers that they are out of work effective immediately due to the "difficult and unfortunate reality".

"Right now, the rides business is down by more than half due to COVID-19", Chevaleau said. "As a result, we are eliminating 3,500 front-line customer-support roles, or about 14 percent of ride-share-app's work force", she said. "I also wanted to deliver this news personally..."

Last Wednesday, the company notified the Securities and Exchange Commission that it would be dismissing 3,700 of its nearly 27,000 employees due to the tough economic situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Globally, over 4 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, including more than 285,900 deaths, the US-based Johns Hopkins University count says.