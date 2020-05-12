Share:

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette held a phone conversation about the oil market, the Russian Energy Ministry said Tuesday.

"During the conversation, the current state and prospects of the global oil market were discussed as well as the measures taken collectively to stabilise it. The energy chiefs of Russia and the US agree to continue the dialogue," the ministry said.

The international oil market has been in turmoil in the past two months following the failure of the OPEC+ summit in early March to agree on oil production cuts, and to economic instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic.