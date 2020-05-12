Share:

ATTOCK - The holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak teaches us a lesson of sacrifice, patience and tolerance. During this month, the countless blessings of Almighty Allah are showered on us. Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (r) Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan said this while chairing a meeting of District Peace Committee. MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf, DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar and member of the committee participated. Provincial Minister said that we all must promote religious harmony and brotherhood during this holy month as this month teaches us discipline, patience and sacrifice.

He said during the Coronavirus pandemic, religious scholars have played a vital role and cooperated with the government and because of this there is complete religious harmony and peaceful environment across the district.