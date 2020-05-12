Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Govern­ment, Housing &Town Planning and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah welcomed the agreement reached between the Sindh government and traders on reopening of businesses. The provincial information min­ister said that no action would be taken by the government if the traders strictly adhered to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the business hours from 6 am to 5 pm.

He said the Sindh government had decided to ease the lockdown in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court and in consulta­tion with the federal government in the wider interests of the people.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that easing or tightening of the lockdown depended on ad­herence to standard operating procedures by people and members of the business commu­nity. The provincial information minister said that those who had to go to the markets for shopping should follow the guidelines issued by the government as the guidelines had been issued for their own protection. “The only way to

protect oneself from the coronavirus is to take precautions,” he said, and added, “As long as people and business community continue to follow the defined standard operating pro­cedures, the decision to relax the lockdown would not be withdrawn.”

The provincial minister further asked people and members of the business com­munity to stay at home on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the days when there would be complete lockdown. He said that according to the medical experts, it was very important to follow the standard of procedures, adding the Sindh government had formulated the standard operating procedures in consulta­tion with the medical experts.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed the hope that members of the business community would not only adhere to the standard oper­ating procedures themselves, but would also make their customers bound to do so.

The provincial minister said that the Sindh government had decided to relax the lockdown in view of the plight of traders and people. “And now it is their responsibility to fully cooperate with the government in this battle against the pandemic,” he reiterated.