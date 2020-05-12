Share:

By Syed Hammad Raza

Our beloved homeland has always been faced with various challenges and the nation has had to go through new crises including security threats, economy crunches, social and health calamities. But a recent epidemic Covid-19 has grappled the world and started wreaking havoc among the comity of nations. This is a separate discussion whether this global epidemic Coronavirus originated in the United States or China is the stronghold of this menace. But this global epidemic has shaken the health sector all over the world. The coronavirus took more than 270,000 lives, so far, and affected more than 3.9 million people worldwide.

If we discuss the situation of health sector, especially, of Pakistan, so many aspects can come under discussion. Initially, the cases of corona virus were reported from Sindh, on which prompt preventive measures were taken by the Punjab government, especially the Punjab health department including enhancing the capacity of public hospitals, setting up of isolation wards and quarantine centers, strict monitoring of the passengers at airports, establishing BSL Level-III labs for increasing the number of Covid-19 tests, set up BSL Level 3 Labs and State of the Art Monitoring Cell for dealing with corona virus.

These all are the key initiatives by Punjab government and reflect the hardworking, role and performance Dr. Yasmeen Rashid as the provincial health minister. If one reviews the solo performance of Dr. Sahiba that will reveal her dedication and hard working and keeping in all her efforts one will say ‘Well Done Dr. Yasmeen Rashid’. Her performance can not only be appreciated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar but in the current situation, journalists community also declare her a role model for the entire country. Doctors consider her a brave commander whereas administration acclaimed her as a great leader. Even Prime Minister Imran Khan gave her suggestions and recommendations a due weightage, and devised a successful strategy to cope with corona virus with the consultation of Dr Yasmeen Rashid. During this epidemic someone said, “Ma’am, you are too old and you should take rest, someone suggested her to take vocations but those whose intentions are stronger than rocks and whose caring heart they prefer to come out for serving the ailing humanity without any fear. Without any doubt, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid is a public leader and basic purpose of her day and night activities is public welfare. If we impartially observe the role of Dr. Yasmeen Rashid in the current situation of corona virus we may find it unprecedented.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid proved that she is the best administrator as well as a public servant. If the performance of Punjab Health Department is mentioned with reference to corona virus, then Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Capt (R) Muhammad Usman Younis and Secretary, Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan and their teams including Special Secretaries Ajmal Bhatti, Swalat Saeed, Nadir Chatha, Dr. Asif Tufail, Dr. Asim Altaf, Dr. Salman Shahid, Amir Ghazi have performed outstandingly. VCs, Principals and MSs including Prof. Dr. Asad Aslam Khan, Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof. Dr. Amir Zaman Khan, Prof. Dr. Mahmood. Ayaz, Prof. Dr. Arif Tajmal, Prof. Dr. Mahmood Shaukat, Prof. Dr. Sardar Al Farid, Dr. Tahir Khalil, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, Dr. Ehtesham, Dr. Mahmood Salahuddin, Prof. Dr. Hafiz Ijaz and many other health professionals who are serving corona patients day and night have also exhibited outstanding performance.

Today is the time to pay tribute to the efforts, made for Serving Humanity instead of politicizing this serious problem. The way Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has proved herself as a front line commander for that she deserves appreciation.

This pandemic has changed the lifestyle of every individual in Pakistan. The only solution to prevent corona virus is to keep social distance and strict adherence to precautions. The more strictly we take precautions, the easier it will be to succeed in the war against against the epidemic. Prime Minister Imran Khan also had to take tough decisions like lockdown to deal with the corona virus, which has significantly reduced the number and spread of disease. As a nation, we must win the war against the corona virus at all costs. May Allah remove the effects of Corona virus all over the world especially in Pakistan, heal the sick and raise the ranks of those who lost their lives while fighting against Corona virus. Amen!