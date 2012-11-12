OKARA - The irrigation Department arranged laser land levellers distribution ceremony among farmers under the Punjab of CM’s programme.

EDO Agriculture Sher Mohammad, DO Agriculture Chaudhry Farooq, DO Water Management Rana Waqar Ali and other officers concerned attended the ceremony.

The EDO Agriculture Sher Mohammad distributed Laser Land Levellers among lucky farmers who were selected through a balloting.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Punjab government had born a subsidy of Rs200,000 on each laser land leveller which would help increase agriculture production in the province.

The DO Water Management also addressed the participants.