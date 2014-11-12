LAHORE - The University of Management and Technology (UMT) organised the Rector’s and Dean’s Awards ceremony for outstanding students.

According to a statement issued by the university, the ceremony was attended by deans and directors of all schools, faculty members and students. More than 300 students were given Rector’s and Dean’s awards.

Students who got 4.0 GPA across all semesters were given the Rector’s Merit Award while those students who secured more than 3.75 GPA were awarded with Dean’s award.

Students qualifying for the Rector’s Merit Award will be exempt from tuition fees for two three-credit-hour courses each. Those who received the Dean’s Merit Award will be exempt from paying the fees for one three-credit-hour course.

Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, an official of Punjab government who is Information Secretary of PMS Association Punjab, is doing MPhl in Public Policy at UMT.

He is on studies leave of two years and has a skill to solve the disputes between federal and provincial services. He was awarded Rector’s award for securing 4.0 GPA. University of Management and Technology Rector Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad distributed souvenirs and certificates among the position holders.