HAFIZABAD (STAFF REPORTER): The Anti-Corruption Establishment Gujranwala Deputy Director n Tuesday raided Hafizabad TMA Office and arrested Tehsil Officer (Finance) Qadeer Khan on the charge of allegedly taking bribe from a citizen.

The ACE team led by Deputy Director raided the TMA office and arrested red-handed TO (Finance) Qadeer Khan while accepting Rs7,000 from a local citizen Tanzeel Butt as bribe.

DIED UNDER DEBRIS: A landlord in village Thatha Mehman died when roof of a garage caved in. According to villagers, Umar Hayat was bringing out his tractor from the garage when the vehicle struck against the pillar of the garage. As a result, the roof of the garage fell down, burying him under the debris. He was taken from under the debris by the villagers but he died before any medical aid could be made available to him.