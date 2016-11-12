London - The Accountant has entered the UK box office at number three, making it the highest new entry this week. It took £1.6m in its opening weekend, but could not topple Doctor Strange or Trolls from the first two spots.

The Marvel film starring Benedict Cumber batch topped the chart for a second week, taking £3.4m, while Trolls stayed at number two, with £2m.

There was another new entry for A Street Cat Named Bob, based on the true story of a homeless man and his cat.

It entered the UK box office at number four taking £990,000.