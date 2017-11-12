KARACHI - The Met Office on Saturday forecast fair weather with hazy/misty morning for Karachi during the next 24 hours.

A Met Office official said that the maximum temperature was expected to remain between 32 to 34 degrees centigrade whereas the minimum temperature would remain between 18 to 20 degrees centigrade during the period.

The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 34.5 degrees centigrade while the minimum was 19.5 degrees centigrade. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 47 percent while it was 38 percent in the evening.