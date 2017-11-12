PPP man accuses Imran of blasphemy

PPP leader Aurangzeb Burki has accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of blasphemy. According to Burki, Khan told his supporters at the Mianwali public meeting that “he will not feel the heat even in hell”. He said that Khan’s statement was in contrast to what the Holy Quran says about the intensity of hellfire – it will burn everything. “We demand a blasphemy case be registered against the PTI chairman,” Burki told a media conference here on Saturday. He demanded that the chief justice of the Supreme Court take suo motu action on the statement in question and disqualify Khan as a member of the parliament. He said he would move the court against Khan with video and documentary proof if a case is not registered against him within two days. The PPP leader said he was surprised at the silence of the media and clerics on Khan’s statement. PPP City President Azizur Rehman Chann and party leaders Ashraf Bhatti, Mian Ayub, Sohail Malik, KD Rana and Saleem Mughal accompanied Burki to the press conference.–Staff Reporter

Pir Habib PTI's rep for Mashaikh

PTI has nominated custodian of Sundar Sharif, Pir Syed Habib Irfani as Coordinator for Mashhaikh-e-Uzzaam in Pakistan. He will coordinate with Mashaikh on behalf of the PTI leadership. Party Secretary General Jehangir Tareen has issued a notification effect. Senior party leaders including Imran Khan have congratulated him on assuming this assignment.–Staff Reporter

Private colleges slam PMDC

Rejecting central induction policy for undergraduates, Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Colleges has announced barring inspection to any member of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. Addressing a press conference after general body meeting on Saturday, Central General Secretary of the association Dr Khaqan Waheed Khawaja said that the PMDC was illegally interfering in admission to private institutions which was unacceptable. Flanked by other office bearers, he said that the PMDC should focus on improving health education instead of illegally interfering in admissions.–Staff Reporter

Dr Khaqan said that present body was working illegally after expiry of PMDC Ordinance in 2016. He said that no illegal member would be allowed entry in any private institution. He demanded fresh elections of the PMDC. He demanded the health ministry to negotiate with the Association for resolving the issues.

Referring to the MDCAT, he said that the test has lost utility after leakage of papers. He demanded abolishing MDCAT and improving evaluation and monitoring system at boards of intermediate. He also suggested taking aptitude test of students intending to get admission for MBBS/BDS.