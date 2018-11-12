Share:

MULTAN : Agriculture Mechanization Research Institute (AMRI) prepared modern garlic planters which are available on commercial basis in various cities. This was stated by Director AMRI Ghulam Siddique while talking to APP here on Sunday. He informed that AMRI used to work on reverse engineering with an aim to ensure early provision of cost effective machinery to local farmers. He informed that they imported garlic planter at a cost of Rs 500,000. After copying it, AMRI prepared the machine at a cost of Rs 150,000 only, he added. Now, the machine is available on commercial basis at different shops in the region. The AMRI also imparted training to workers of various private engineering units so that they could develop the machines in large quantity. To a question about the utility of garlic planter, Director AMRI Ghulam Siddique informed that about 190,000 to 200,000 garlics were planted in an acre manually and it was very difficult job. The farmers have to bear Rs 20,000 acre labour charges.

These days, it is very difficult to find labour for installing the garlic seeds. The garlic planter is an efficient machine which is used to plant garlic in an acre within 75 minutes only, he said adding that it not only cut expenses but also time.