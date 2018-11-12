Share:

LAHORE - The FIA claimed on Sunday to have arrested 13 people allegedly involved in human smuggling, illegal sale of dish antenna receivers and other crimes.

Additional Director Sajid Akram Chaudhry said that a team under his supervision had conducted a crackdown against human smugglers, human traffickers’ agents and arrested 13 accused from different parts of the Punjab.

Among arrested persons, three accused were allegedly involved in stocking and selling of illegal DTH/ digital dish antenna receivers.

While other 10 accused were involved in human smuggling and human trafficking. Those arrested on the charges of smuggling included Qurban Ali FIR No-332/17, Zaheer Khan r/o People’s Colony FIR No-519/18, Mudassar Abbas FIR No-470/18, Muhammad Nadeemur Rehman FIR No-542/18, Shabir Hussain FIR No-521/18, Zahid Sarfraaz FIR No-546/18, Muhammad Sehgal FIR No-227/18, Pervaiz Masih FIR N0-344/18 and Muhammad Anwer FIRNo-544/18, Usama FIR No-538/18. Accused earned millions of rupees from innocent people on the pretext of sending them abroad and on the promise of providing them lucrative jobs for better future. They were promising people to send them Europe, Canada, Middle East and Gulf countries.

The people who arrested for selling DTH/ illegally were Rashid Niaz Malik FIR No-533/18, Haji Umer Draaz FIR No-537/18 and Khuram Shehzad FIR No-537/18.