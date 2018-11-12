Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Rangers on Sunday claimed to have arrested at least 19 suspects during ongoing raids in parts of a metropolis.

According to Rangers spokesperson, six suspects were arrested during a series of raids conducted in parts of a city including Gadap, Baloch Colony, Mauripur and Docks. The suspects arrested were identified as Mahkum Din alias Hakim, Nadeem Ahmed, Arsalan Khan, Naveel Anthony, Noor Qadir and Javed alias Sikka. Rangers spokesperson claimed that the suspects were involved in various cases of crimes including motorcycles’ snatching and stealing, street crimes and drug peddling.

Two more suspects were arrested by Rangers during a raid conducted on a tip-off in New Karachi area. The suspects arrested included Waqas alias Choha and Harash alias Qadri. The suspects, according to Rangers spokesperson, were involved in disrupting law and order situation in the area.

The Rangers also claimed to have conducted raids in Saudabad, Darakshan, Defence, Clifton, Baloch Colony, Mauripur and Docks and arrested eleven more suspects who were later identified as Shah Faisal, Syed Bilal Hussain Shah alias Romi, Shoaib Siddiqui alias Raheel, Noman Ali alias Nomi, Zohaib Pervez alias Joji, Hassan, Amin, Samiullah, Abrar, Rasool Zaman and Ikram. Rangers spokesperson claimed that the suspects arrested were involved in drug peddling. The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession. The arrested suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal actions.