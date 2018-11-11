Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-The administration, on the directions of Punjab government, has retrieved 2520-kanal state land worth millions of rupees in different villages of Ahmedpur East sub-division. According to Assistant Commissioner (AC) Waqar Hussain, a piece of 920-kanal state land was retrieved during an operation in sub-tehsil Uch Sharif. Talking to media here, the AC asked the land grabbers to vacate state lands came in the limits of Ahmedpur East sub-division. “Otherwise, stern legal action will be initiated against them,” he warned.

To a question about Eid Miladun Nabi, the AC said that local administration would make foolproof security arrangements on 12th Rabiul Awal on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi processions.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Bahawalpur division Nayyar Iqbal visited historic Sadiq Garh Palace Dera Nawab Sahib. He took a round of the palace. AC Waqar Hussain briefed him about the history and background of the palace. Later, the commissioner drove to Basic Health Centre Dera Nawab Sahib and Tehsil Headquarters Civil Hospital Ahmedpur East. He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Coordination Bahawalpur Aftab Ahmed Pirzada, Director Health Services Bahawalpur Dr Abbas Ch, Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital Dr Abdul Ghani, and Dr Faisal Javed.

Commissioner Nayyar Iqbal inspected dialysis unit, emergency, outdoor wards, and hepatitis clinic and expressed his satisfaction over performance of the hospital management and cleanliness on the hospital’s premises. He directed the officials concerned to complete the construction work in hospital within stipulated time period.

AMEER OF BAHAWALPUR RETURNS

Ameer of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi and Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan returned from London after 45 days stay. Both Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi and Prince Bahawal Abbas met leading members of Pakistani community in London and British parliament Muslim lawmakers.

Venus TV telecasted detailed interview of Prince Bahawal in which he highlighted history of former Bahawalpur State, Abbasi family’s role in the creation and strengthening of Pakistan, and cordial relations between Quaid-e-Azam and Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi.