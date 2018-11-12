Share:

LAHORE - The second phase of the three-day Tableeghi Ijtima concluded in Raiwind on Sunday with a collective prayer led by Maulana Muhammad Ibrahim.

Around 200,000 people, according to estimates, from across the country and abroad attended the prayer in Raiwind, about 36 kilometres from Lahore. People reached the venue in the morning to attend the prayer that started at 08:35am and concluded at 9am.

Emotional scenes were witnessed when Maulana Muhammad Ibrahim prayed to the Almighty for forgiveness of sins, freeing country from prevailing chaos, setting aside differences and making Pakistan a strong and stable welfare state with trembling voice and tears in his eyes. He prayed to the Almighty to end chaos and make Pakistan a peaceful country, bring unity among people fighting against each other due to difference in faith. He prayed to the Allah Almighty to enable Muslims to follow the teaching of Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit.

Earlier, Jamaat ameer Haji Abdul Wahab and Maulana Khurshid delivered sermons. They highlighted the significance of preaching, saying those sparing time for tableegh were superior to all. They said that conveying message of Allah and the messenger of God to the whole mankind is obligatory for all Muslims. They urged the participants to convey the message they have learned from sermons during the last three days to fellow Muslims.

Special security arrangements were made by the law enforcement agencies to avert any untoward incident in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation. While the police were manning entry and exits points of the venue besides a security cover all around it, the internal security and administration were handled by volunteers. All the roads leading to Raiwind were closed and one-way traffic was allowed to facilitate departure of huge number of vehicles from the venue. The Lahore Transport Company plied shuttle service to facilitate the intra-city commuters while Pakistan Railways also operated special trains from Raiwind to other cities.