KARACHI-International short film competition titled '48 Hour Film Project’ organized an awards and screening night at Shiny Toy Guns Head Office in Korangi.

The event was attended by who's who of entertainment industry, socialites, and media fraternity. Renowned actress Sanam Saeed served as a member of the jury panel.

Producer Khayyam Khalid said: "Having been part of the 48 Hour Film Project for the past five years, I am really happy that this has finally happened in Pakistan, and the work I have seen by the filmmakers makes me proud. I really do believe these films can definitely compete at international level."

The event commenced with an opening speech by City Producer of the Project Khayyam Khalid followed by speeches from two key members of the local Project Partner ‘Shiny Toy Guns’ Asadul Haq and Asma Humayun.

The jury members appreciated the great response received in the first year of the project, and were hopeful to keep the momentum building for the project in 2019 and years to come.

“Opportunities like the 48 Hour Film Project play a positive role in encouraging the filmmakers to showcase their talent on both local and international levels” said Jury member Asadul Haq.

The project kicked-off in Pakistan on 19th October when 21 teams shot, edit, and submitted their 4-7 minutes long films by 21st of October, 2018.

These 21 films were screened at Cinepax Karachi for two consecutive days for general public viewing, and most importantly to serve as a token of appreciation and confidence for the members of the 21 teams who challenged themselves to produce a film in just 48 hours.

It was a night that witnessed a celebration of great filmmaking talent, and served as a reminder to the local entertainment industry that there was an abundance of untapped talent that needed to be explored and highlighted to help the industry reach new heights of success.