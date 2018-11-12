Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rubbished rumours about Christian woman Aasia Bibi’s travel abroad after her acquittal in a blasphemy case.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohamed Faisal rejected social media reports that Aasia Bibi had left the country.

“Aasia Bibi is in Pakistan and all the reports circulating on social media regarding her leaving the country are baseless and unfounded,” he said.

Bibi, a Christian mother of five, was acquitted by a three-member Supreme Court bench last month in a blasphemy case. Protests erupted across the country against the verdict. Prime Minister Imran Khan fully backed the Supreme Court’s decision in the Aasia Bibi case and warned protesters against clashing with the state.

“The decision of the judges is according to the constitution and Pakistan’s constitution is according to the Quran and Sunnah (practice of Holy Prophet Mohammed – Peace Be Upon Him),” he said, referring to Bibi’s acquittal by the top court.

However, the government signed an agreement with the Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan protesters and pledged to take steps to stop Bibi from travelling abroad.

Last week, Aasia Bibi was released from the Multan prison and later some foreign diplomats allegedly took her to Islamabad for her possible onward journey to Europe. Security was increased across the federal capital amid the reports to preempt another wave of protests.

Special Secretary Interior Mohammed Aamir told the Senate standing committee on interior that no travel ban was imposed on Aasia Bibi .

He said Bibi’s name was not on the Exit Control List and she had been released from the Multan prison. Over the weekend, the United Kingdom refused asylum to Aasia Bibi fearing it would prompt “unrest” in the UK and attacks on embassies.