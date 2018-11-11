Share:

BAHAWALPUR/NOORPUR THAL/KAMALIA-Speakers at different seminars, held in connection with 141st birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, paid rich tributes to the great Muslim philosopher and thinker here the other day. In Bahawalpur, a seminar was held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB). It was part of the university’s lecture series regularly organized on direction of Vice Chancellor Dr Qaiser Mushtaq at historic Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall at Abbasia Campus to provide opportunities to faculty and students to benefit from thoughts of distinguished scholars and experts of various fields.

On the occasion, Dr Qazi Abdur Rehman Abid, chairman Department of Urdu, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan delivered an extensive lecture on the philosophy and poetry of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The speakers paid rich tributes to Allama Iqbal , saying that his personality, philosophy, poetry, and perceptions were a national asset. They added: “The philosophy of Allama Iqbal is the beacon of light for the youth especially the students. The need of the hour is that students must become the flag bearers of the struggle for righteousness and truth. Allama Iqbal has provided an obvious guidance in his message through poetry and philosophy to develop self-respect which is needed for the development of the country.”

In Noorpur Thal, Deputy District Education Officer Sheikh Amjad Ejaz said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal stressed the unity of the Muslims. Addressing a ceremony at Govt Primary School here, he added: “Iqbal’s poetry addresses to the whole Muslim Ummah above the geographical boundaries.” He stated: “Iqbal has given a new message of hope to the youth, and encouraged the society to think in a positive manner.” He said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal wanted to see human development through selfhood or Khudi. Assistant Education Officer Malik Sarfraz Ahmed Awan presided over the event. A large number of teachers and students attended the ceremony.

In Kamalia, Jutt Poultry Traders Chief Executive Officer Ch Tahir Jutt said that Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was the greatest benefactor of the Muslims of the Indo-Pak subcontinent. Talking to The Nation, he said: “The idea of an independent Islamic state for the Muslims of the subcontinent was envisaged by the great Iqbal. And it is due to citizens of an independent country that we have respect in the global community.” He added: “Following Iqbal’s ideas, we can take our country to the heights of prosperity and development. Iqbal had taught the lesson of integrity and self-awareness, and created a fruition of freedom through poetry. He presented the concept of a separate country to save the Muslims from the shackles of slavery. If the Muslims of the subcontinent lacked the leadership of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan would not have come into existence.” He stressed: “We need same passion and fervour that ran in the veins of the Muslims, who fought for independence, to make Pakistan a country as envisioned by Jinnah and Iqbal.”