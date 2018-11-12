Share:

SHIJIAZHUANG: - An ancient rock inscription dating back 835 years has been discovered on a mountain in Cixian County, in the city of Handan in north China's Hebei Province. The inscription, made up of more than 270 Chinese characters, was carved on a piece of smooth stone about 0.8 meters high and 1.2 meters wide, according to the local cultural heritage administration. The inscription recorded the historical development of Buddhism and the renovation of the Chouchan Temple during the Jin Dynasty (1115-1234).–Xinhua

Chouchan Temple is believed to be where Master Sengchou, a famous monk in the Northern Qi Dynasty (550-577), taught Zen Buddhism.