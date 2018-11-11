Share:

MULTAN-Hundreds of families from across the South Punjab thronged Multan Arts Council (MAC) to enjoy "Haryanvi Culture Show", organised for first time in the country's history. The show aimed at reviving and promoting the rich culture and traditions, especially among the youngsters of the families, who migrated from Haryana province of India, during partition.

The cultural show was jointly organised by Multan Arts Council and "Nauhra" organisation. Dozens of artistes of Haryanvi (rangri, rohatki, hisaari) language participated in the event and enthralled the audience with their superb performance.

The performances in the cultural show including folk songs, saang drama, qawali, ragni, skits, magic show, jogi performance, introduction and tying of stylish and colourful Haryanvi turbane, and traditional dance enthralled the spectators.

An 80-year old artiste namely Mir Siddique presented historic "saang heer-ranjha" which spellbound the audience and the hall of the MAC remained echoing with claps.

Iqbal, another artiste presented "Jogi song", which is sung on weddings and contains stories of brave people. Similarly, some other singers including Rozeena Musharraf, Imran Mughal, Faani Thakur, and Ali Gohar also mesmerized the audience with their melodious vocal performances.

Chief guest Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hassan lauded the efforts of organisers and stated that such events should be featured after regular intervals. He informed that there was need to keep young generation abreast with the rich Haryanvi culture.

Director Multan Arts Council Sajjad Jahanian also spoke and appreciated the effort of "Nauhrah Organization" for facilitating in organizing the unique event of country's history. He also lauded people who migrated from India and settled in various cities of south Punjab.

He said that rich culture had been prevailing for centuries but it was more appealing as it was refreshed in amicable way in the event.

According to co-organizer Rana Tasvir, the event was also presented live on social media and thousands of people from across the sub-continent appreciated the event.

He also vowed to organize such events in future. He expressed gratitude to the administration of Multan Arts Council for assisting the cultural show and providing needed recreation to people of south Punjab.

The Organization chief also announced to feature Haryanvi poetry after regular intervals in Multan.