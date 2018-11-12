Share:

ISLAMABAD – Century by skipper M Ayub Awan helped Islamabad Police cricket team beat Islamabad Club by 43 runs in a friendly match played here at Islamabad Club ground on Sunday. ICT Police scored massive 288-5 with skipper Ayub hammering unbeaten 103 hitting 10 boundaries and two sixes, while Faisal scored 75, Shahid 52 and Tahir Raja 50. Kasi claimed 3-33 and Kamran took 2-52. Islamabad Club could score 245-9 in 30 overs. Kasi scored 48 and Hafiz Ehsan 35. Gul Hameed bowled brilliantly and captured 4-22 while Nouman, Ayub Awan, Hamid Faisal and Aabid got one wicket each. Ayub Awan was declared man of the match.–Staff Reporter