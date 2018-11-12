Share:

LAHORE - The business community has asked the government to take measures to further squeeze country’s trade deficit which slightly fell to $8.86 billion in first quarter of current fiscal from the $9 billion reported in corresponding period of last fiscal. The overall trade deficit contracted by 1.61 percent in July-Sept 2018 period of Fiscal Year 2018-19 (FY19) as compared to the same period of FY18.

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front former chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the Pakistani rupee continued its downward slide against the US dollar, hitting the all-time low of Rs134 against the green back in the inter-bank market. It indicates that the country is once again marching towards another huge trade deficit , which would further jack up the current account deficit.

The overall exports in first three months of FY19 increased by 4.56 percent to $5.39 billion as compared to $ 5.15 billion worth of goods exported in corresponding period of previous fiscal year. Imports in first three months of FY19 went marginally up by 0.63 percent to $ 14.2 billion as against $ 14.17 billion in the same period of FY18.

On monthly basis, exports from Pakistan to other countries dropped significantly by 14.35 percent in September 2018 to $1.72 billion as compared to $2.01 billion in August 2018.

Similarly, imports in the country witnessed sharp decline in September 2018 to $4.43 billion, plummeting by 11.25 percent as compared to $4.99 billion in the month of August 2018. Trade deficit narrowed by 9.16 percent to $2.70 billion in September 2018 as compared to $ 2.97 billion in August 2018.

PIAF former Chairman said the government set unrealistic exports target amid improving export competitiveness, increasing share in regional trade, transition from factor driven economy to efficiency-driven and innovation driven economy.

He said that five percent of the export revenue gets stuck up in present refund regime of which resultantly massive working capital has been stuck up which is the major cause of export decline.