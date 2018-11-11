Share:

Climate change is one of the major threats for economic stability of Pakistan. Due to excessive warming of earth’s surface, glaciers are melting at higher rate than usual. Pakistan has to suffer in the form of annual floods. Pakistan is an agrarian country; its economy depends on agricultural products. According to Economic survey of Pakistan 2017-18, 70% share of the exports is related to major food crops: rice, wheat, maize and cotton. Cotton is the backbone of textile industry of Pakistan which is largest industry of the country and contributes lion share for revenue. Also, 43% population of Pakistan is employed in agricultural industry. Due floods, uneven precipitation patter and average increase in temperature; agricultural industry of Pakistan witnessed downfall every year. As a result, exports of Pakistan declined and show negative trade balance.

The nation is facing ever rising temperature, floods and drought. Depleting water supplies are also major issue in a country where 60% of land receive less the 10 inches of rain in a year. Another striking factor is the loose of infrastructure, migration issues and outburst of diseases due to floods.

In fact, climate change is the most dangerous non-conventional threat to Pakistan as compared to terrorism and extremism. There is a dire need to counter the menace of climate change on war footing in order to peacefully hand over our beloved country to next generations. Government of Pakistan should take long term measures and should prioritize increasing awareness amongst the citizen about global warming.

MUHAMMAD USSAMA MAJEED,

Lahore, October 30.