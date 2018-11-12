Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani asked all concerned departments and organisations engaged in the firefighting duties to update their systems and ensure that their system would response in the minimum time possible to tackle any disaster that takes place in the city.

In a meeting chaired by the commissioner, it was decided that an Integrated Firefighting Strategy will be made for better disaster management in the city.

The meeting was attended by the officials, including the Chief Fire Officer of KMC, officials of Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air force, KPT, and Civil Defense.

The meeting reviewed the resources and capabilities the organizations have with regard to the fire fighting. It was decided in the meeting that there should be a system that can work as a single command and control authority for the quickest response to disasters.

The commissioner directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to ensure that the building control rules relating to the safety in the buildings are being observed.

In this regard he also directed the Deputy Commissioners to monitor that buildings have safety arrangements in place and observe safety rules. The meeting pointed out the most of the buildings in the city does not provide escape routes.

It was decided that buildings would provide the maps of the escape route to occupants and share with the fire fighting departments including KMC Fire Brigade Department. It was also decided that Fire Audit Survey of multi story buildings would be carried out. Deputy commissioners were asked to take immediate steps to carry out said survey with the support of the SBCA.