PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakthunkhwa govt has established a well-equipped Reporting Centre at Energy and Power Department for an effective supervision and monitoring of the nation-wide campaign against power theft in the province.

“We have set up a Reporting Centre equipped with all latest facilities at Energy and Power Department in Civil Secretariat KP to monitor and supervise the ongoing crackdown against power theft in Khyber Pakthunkhwa,” a senior official in Energy and Power Department KP told APP.

On the direction of the Federal govt, a province-wise campaign has been launched across the province and all those people involved in stealing of electricity through direct hooks, tampering of meters, damaging transmission lines, electricity equipments and transformers would be jailed besides imposition of heavy fine against them.

The Centre will be supervised by Assistant Electric Inspector Saifullah Khan as team leader who would be assisted by Shujauddin, Tariq Khan, Ubaid Khan and Usman Naveed.

Major task of the Centre was to coordinate with all Deputy Commissioners (DC) for monitoring and supervision of the campaign and receive statement of daily progress. It would compile all such reports and share with the federal government, PEPCO, offices of the KP Chief Minister and Chief Secretary.

The Centre would also prepare weekly analysis report of the campaign, assisting members of provincial task force on energy and coordinating with their counterparts at PESCO headquarter.

The official said that notification regarding the Centre has been issued and all concerned including Chief Minister KP, Adviser to the CM for Energy and Power, Chief Secretary and IGP KP, Chief Executive Officer PESCO, all Chief Engineers, Superintendent Engineers, XENs of PESCO, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners were informed in this regard.

He said that the Centre could be contacted for any complaint and suggestions on phone number 091-9223635 or email address antitheftkpk@gmail.com.

He said that all those elements stealing electricity from industrial, commercial or high-end domestic connections would be brought to book.

“We will take strong action against electricity stealers without any discrimination or political affiliations.”

He mentioned that a comprehensive plan had been devised to make the national drive against power pilferage a success in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. A task force had been set up at provincial level whereas Committees were formed in divisions and districts to curb power theft on ground, he said.

Power theft was a social problem as it was not confined to a single province, district, tehsil or any specific area and undermined development and progress of a country, he added.

“Power stealers deprive law-abiding people of their basic right and residents should come forward by informing WAPDA, PESCO and police so that prompt action against power thieves could be taken.

“Powers stealers should be boycott socially as they are misusing the electricity’s resource for monitoring gains and depriving all those people of their right who pay electricity bills regularly,” he noted.

“Power stealers needs to be exposed before public as due to their negative role, masses are confronted to menace of long hours loadshedding and low-voltage that often damages precious electric appliances of poor people due to fluctuations.”

The official underscored the need for untiring efforts at individual and organisational level with national spirit to overcome this serious scourge.

He urged people and officials to ensure full support to district administration and police for success of ongoing national drive.

He also sought active support of media, academicians, LG representatives and religious scholars to create awareness against power theft and strengthening hands of PESCO and Wapda officials to ensure smooth transmission of electricity to domestic and industrial consumers without any hindrance.