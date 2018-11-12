Share:

LAHORE - Descon Construction Company clinched the Season Canola Polo Cup after beating Rijas by 7.5-6 in the thrilling final played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

MPA Syed Samsam Bukhari graced the final as chief guest while Season Canola Director Badar Munir, Brand Manager Syed M Raza, Lahore Polo Club executive committee members Jawad Jameel Malik, Usman Haye, Saqib Khan Khakwani, LPC secretary Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, former LPC presidents Irfan Ali Hyder and Ishaq Khan Khakwani and a great number of polo enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.

Saqib Khakwnai was hero of the day as he fired in fabulous four goals for the winning side while the remaining goals came from Ahmed Bilal (two goals) and Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani (one goal). From the losing side, Hashim Kamal Agha hammered four goals and Umar Asjad Malhi two but their efforts proved futile in the end.

Platinum Homes defeated Olympia by 9-8 to win the subsidiary final. From Platinum Homes, Shah Shamyl Alam and Mian Abbas Mukhtar slammed in three goals each while Farasat Ali Chatha banged in a brace and Qadeer Ashfaq hit one while from the losing side, Abdur Rehman Monno thwarted five goals and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo, Mohsin Ata Khan Khosa and Agha Adam converted one goal apiece.