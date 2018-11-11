Share:

OKARA-The E-library in the city has been very useful for students, especially for the book lovers aging between schoolchildren and elderly people.

At present more than 3,000 books, 30 laptops, and 15 tablets along with the latest projector facilitate the visitors in 60-seated library halls.

The district in-charge Ibrahim Warraich briefed this correspondent that with the cooperation of Punjab Information Technology and Sports Board, the E-library was the 13th in the province established on a 2-kanal piece of land at district complex in May 2018.

He said that within six months after the establishment of the E-library, its membership had reached up to 2,000. "We launched a campaign about the facility of E-library in different areas of Okara district besides the students of schools and colleges," he said, adding that the library had online dictionary and online material for the preparation of different competitive exams such as CSS and PMS.

He stated that the library was beneficial without any charges from the resources of Higher Education Commission.

Mr Warraich told The Nation that Abdul Moeed was providing free training of freelancing courses for E-employment as the special computer courses developed ability for the online employment with different ways of achieving higher skills and sources of employment.

"In the library, regular classes are conducted to raise ability through short computer courses, spoken English courses, and different research methods." He said that sport related material was also available in the library.

"Those who want to get facility from this E-library can get free membership providing the copy of CNIC and a passport size photograph at the library counter and online also," he added.